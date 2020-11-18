Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.38

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 172363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.31.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.