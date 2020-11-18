Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.