Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

