Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 4,803 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.