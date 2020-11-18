Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Up 87.0% in October

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the October 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

