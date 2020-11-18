Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.29

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.29 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 364729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

TRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton purchased 44,886 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,374.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,374.60. Also, Director Ulf Quellmann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,686.19. Insiders have purchased 154,886 shares of company stock worth $167,865 in the last three months.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

