Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Twitter worth $135,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock worth $4,523,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

