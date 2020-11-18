Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

TYL opened at $413.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

