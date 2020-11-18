Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,263 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.