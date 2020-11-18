U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 78.3% in October

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth $2,299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

GROW opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

