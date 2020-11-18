Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Uber Technologies worth $135,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

