UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,607 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

