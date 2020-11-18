UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.75

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 91493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57.

UGE International Ltd. (UGE.V) (CVE:UGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post 0.0518182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

