Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

