Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

UAA opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $113,561,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

