Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Trading Up 12.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 244,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 143,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.33.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

