Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $205.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

