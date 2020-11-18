United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of United Bancshares worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

UBOH opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

