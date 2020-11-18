United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 75.7% in October

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 720.5 days.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDIRF. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

