United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.85

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.85 and last traded at $214.61, with a volume of 16398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raynor Geoffrey increased its holdings in United Rentals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 19,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

