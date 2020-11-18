Universe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Universe has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $95,665.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,048,693 coins and its circulating supply is 87,848,693 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

