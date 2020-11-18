USDK (USDK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $88.05 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $88.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.