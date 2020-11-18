Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 110.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

