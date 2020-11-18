Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,972 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 49.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PRO opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

