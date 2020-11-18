Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

