Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

