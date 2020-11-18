Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $187,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

