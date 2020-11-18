Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 496,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GYLD opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

