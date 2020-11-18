Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

