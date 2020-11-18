Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,579 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $156.22.

