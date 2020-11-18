Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,600.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,505.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

