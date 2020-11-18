VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.