VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.00

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

