Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after purchasing an additional 508,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

