Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.05

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 8206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

