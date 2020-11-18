Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.35

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $166.35 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

