Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Up 339.1% in October

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 339.1% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $94.30 and a twelve month high of $186.39.

