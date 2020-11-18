Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 15th total of 668,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

