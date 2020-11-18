Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 617,521 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.