Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

