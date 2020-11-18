Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,123,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $981,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,507,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,665,000 after purchasing an additional 670,559 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

