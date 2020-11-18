Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VXRT. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

