Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.32

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,305.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,495 shares of company stock worth $6,776,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.