Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 106,305 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $118,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 77.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 64.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $239.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

