Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 138,065 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $102,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 606,388 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.