Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $113,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,167,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,398,000 after buying an additional 526,210 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

HZNP opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

