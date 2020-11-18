Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $104.74 Million Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,958 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of Magellan Health worth $104,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Magellan Health by 90.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after acquiring an additional 505,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 21,436.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Magellan Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $658,191.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,948. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

