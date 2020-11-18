Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.35 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 781,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $105,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

