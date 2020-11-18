Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.98 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,299 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $105,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,513 shares of company stock worth $19,475,231 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.