Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,616,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $106,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

