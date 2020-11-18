Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.26 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $108,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.